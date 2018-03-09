Qarnot Launches Crypto Heater QC-1 For Homes

French startup Qarnot Computing has unveiled its crypto heater QC-1 for homes that mines cryptocurrencies using the in-built passive computer. This, the company claims "makes heating a source of revenue, not an expense."

The QC-1 generates heat due to the operation of two AMD graphic cards, and is designed to mine Ethereum by default at a speed of 60 MH/s. There are also in-built traditional heating conductors in case the heat generated by the two GPUs is not enough.

The QC-1 crypto heater cum miner, priced at 2900 euros or $3600, does not have any mobile parts such as fans, hard drives etc.

By plugging an Ethernet cable and feeding in Ethereum wallet address in the mobile app, one starts receiving ethers on the wallet address. Qarnot says it doesn't receive any coin and 100 percent of the mined cryptocurrencies are customers'.

The QC-1 is a home heater in the shape of a car radiator that doubles up as a crypto miner. In October last year, Russian cryptocurrency startup Comino had unveiled a home mining device supporting multiple hashing algorithms suitable for mining ETH and other cryptocurrencies that doubles up as a heater.

