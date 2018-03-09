Trump: Kim Jong Un Talked About Denuclearization, Not Just A Freeze

Following the news of a planned meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, President Donald Trump praised the "great progress" being made in a post on Twitter on Thursday.

Trump noted that Kim talked with South Korean representatives about denuclearization rather than just freezing North Korea's nuclear program.

"Kim Jong Un talked about denuclearization with the South Korean Representatives, not just a freeze Also, no missile testing by North Korea during this period of time," Trump tweeted.

He added, "Great progress being made but sanctions will remain until an agreement is reached. Meeting being planned!"

The tweet from Trump comes as White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders confirmed the president has accepted an invitation to meet with Kim at a place and time to be determined.

"We look forward to the denuclearization of North Korea," Sanders said. "In the meantime, all sanctions and maximum pressure must remain."

The news of the planned meeting was first revealed by South Korean National Security Advisor Chung Eui-Yong, who said the two leaders would meet by May.

The meeting between Trump and Kim would be the first between a sitting U.S. president and a North Korean leader.

A statement from Vice President Mike Pence said North Korea's desire to meet to discuss denuclearization is evidence that Trump's strategy to isolate the Kim regime is working.

"The North Koreans are coming to the table despite the United States making zero concessions and, in close coordination with our allies, we have consistently increased the pressure on the Kim regime," Pence said.

He added, "Our resolve is undeterred and our policy remains the same: all sanctions remain in place and the maximum pressure campaign will continue until North Korea takes concrete, permanent, and verifiable steps to end their nuclear program."

The news of the planned meeting between Trump and Kim came as a surprise after the two leaders spent the past year trading insults.

