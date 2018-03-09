BRAZIL: Annual Inflation Slows To 2,84% In February

(Agencia CMA Latam) - The consumer price index in Brazil rose 2.84% in February from a year before, losing strength from the previous month when the index increased 2,86%, according to the country's statistics office (IBGE).

It was the slowest annual inflation rate since November, when the consumer price index rose 2.80%. Analysts expected a 2.82% annual inflation.

On a monthly comparison, the Brazilian consumer price index increased 0.32% in February - the smallest increase for that month since 2000, when monthly inflation was at 0.13%. In January, the index grew 0,29%. So far in 2017, the inflation rate in Brazil is up 0,61%.

The annual inflation target in Brazil ranges from 3% to 6%.

The next monetary policy decision at the Brazilian central bank is scheduled for March 21.

by Agencia CMA Latam

