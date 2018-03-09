ARGENTINA: Government To Request Exemption From U.S. Duties On Steel, Aluminum

(Agencia CMA Latam) - The Argentinean government will request an exemption from new import duties on aluminum (10%) and steel (25%) adopted by the United States government. Currently, Argentina represents 2.3% and 0.6% of those imports, respectively.

The new duties, which will take effect in 15 days, should exclude some countries, such as Canada and Mexico, for which tariffs are conditional upon the conclusion of the renegotiations of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

The Argentinean government expects the country's inclusion in the exemption list.

According to the Ministry of Production, "the imports made by the United States in both Argentinean items do not cause or contribute to the distortions that affect the world and the U.S."

Last Friday, the Argentinean Ministries of Production and Foreign Affairs sent notes to their counterparts in the United States specifying the reasons why the South American country should be exempted from this sanctions.

