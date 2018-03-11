logo
Australia Credit Card Purchases On Tap For Monday

Australia will on Monday see January results for credit card purchases and balances, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In December, purchases were worth A$27.9 billion and exports were at A$52.9 billion.

Japan will release Q1 numbers for the BSI manufacturing index, plus preliminary February numbers for machine tool orders.

In the previous three months, the large all industry index score was +6.2, while the large manufacturing index was at +9.7. Machine tool orders surged 48.8 percent on year in January.

The Philippines will provide Q4 data for current account. In the third quarter, the current account surplus was $554 million, while the capital account surplus was $36 million and the financial account surplus was $855 million.

Singapore will see January figures for retail sales; in December, sales fell 0.5 percent on month and climbed 3.7 percent on year.

