FIBRIA: There Are Still Pending Issues Regarding Merger With Suzano

(Agencia CMA Latam) - There are still pending issues regarding the merger between Fibria and Suzano, the Brazilian papermills said in a joint statement in response to a report by the Valor Economico newspaper stating that a deal was imminent.

"There are negotiating issues pending definition, which affect the operation and its conditions, including financial and structural issues, which is why it is not possible to validate the truth of the report," Fibria and Suzano said.

According to the paper mills, "there is no guarantee that the potential operation between both companies will materialize."

Suzano and Fibria confirmed in February a preliminary discussion on a potential deal between the companies.

