COLOMBIA: Government To Request Exemption From U.S. Duties On Steel, Aluminum

(Agencia CMA Latam) - Colombia expressed its concern to the United States regarding the duties imposed by President Donald Trump on steel and aluminum imports.

On a state visit to Washington DC, the Finance Minister, Mauricio Cárdenas, and the Minister of Commerce, Industry and Tourism, María Lorena Gutiérrez, said that they will request to the U.S. an exemption from the new import duties on aluminum (10%) and steel (25%) adopted by the American government. Cárdenas and Gutiérrez stressed that they would request that the exemption is granted in the shortest time possible.

The new duties, which will take effect in 15 days, should exclude some countries, such as Canada and Mexico, for which tariffs are conditional upon the conclusion of the renegotiations of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

Earlier, the Argentinean government also said that it would request an exemption from the new duties.

by Agencia CMA Latam

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.