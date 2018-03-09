LATAM CALENDAR: Economic Data Expected In Latin America Next Week

(Agencia CMA Latam) - Here is a list of economic data releases expected for the next week in Latin America. All times are Eastern Time (ET).



Monday, March 12

<> No relevant data expected.

Tuesday, March 13

<> Brazil: the January retail sales data will be published at 8 AM by the national statistics office (IBGE).

<> Mexico: the January industrial output data will be published at 10 AM by the national statistics office (INEGI).

<> Argentina: the monetary policy decision statement will be published at 4 PM by the central bank.

Wednesday, March 14

<> Colombia: the February industrial output data will be published at 11 AM by the national statistics office (DANE).

<> Argentina: the February consumer price index will be published at 3 PM by the national statistics office (Indec).

Thursday, March 15

<> Argentina: the February construction cost index will be published at 3 PM by the national statistics office (Indec).

<> Colombia: the March heavy construction cost index will be published at 3 PM by the national statistics office (DANE).

<> Colombia: the March housing construction cost index will be published at 3 PM by the national statistics office (DANE).

<> Argentina: the February wholesale price index will be published at 3 PM by the national statistics office (Indec).

<> Colombia: the February consumer confidence index will be published by the Fedesarrollo.

Friday, March 16

<> Brazil: the January retail sales data will be published at 8 AM by the national statistics office (IBGE).

by Agencia CMA Latam

