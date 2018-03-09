COLOMBIA: Poll Shows Petro And Duque Lead Electoral Race In A Technical Tie

(Agencia CMA Latam) - Colombian presidential candidates Gustavo Petro (Human Colombia) and Iván Duque (Democratic Center) are in a technical tie in voting intentions for the next presidential elections in May, according to a survey conducted by the National Center of Consultancy (CNC) and released by CM&.

According to the survey, Petro, a former mayor of Bogotá, leads with 21%, trailed by senator Duque, with 18%. The difference is within the margin of error, which is 3.6 percentual points above or below.

In third place comes Sergio Fajardo, from Coalición Colombia, with 12%, while Marta Lucía Ramírez is in fourth place, with 11%. Below the 10% voting intention are the former vice president of the government of Juan Manuel Santos, Germán Vargas Lleras, with 7%, and the former negotiator in peace talks with the guerrillas, Humberto de la Calle, with 4%.

Colombian voters go to polls Sunday to elect a new Congress.

