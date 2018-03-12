Japan Business Sentiment Weakens In Q1

Japan's survey index of large manufacturers weakened notably in the three months ended March, the quarterly survey by the Ministry of Finance and the Cabinet Office showed Monday.

The Business Survey Index, or BSI, dropped 2.9 in the three-month period to March from 9.7 in the previous three months.

Similarly, the sentiment is expected to decline to -1.5 in the April to June period, while predicts a 6.1 score for the third quarter.

The survey was conducted among 12,811 business enterprises on February 15.

by RTT Staff Writer

