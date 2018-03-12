Dutch Industrial Production Growth Strongest Since Feb 2011

Dutch industrial production expanded at the quickest pace in almost seven years in January, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed Monday.

The average daily output of Dutch manufacturing industry advanced 7.1 percent year-over-year in January, faster than the 5.6 percent gain in December.

Moreover, this was the biggest growth since February 2011.

Production in the machine industry grew the most by 12.9 percent annually in January, followed by chemical industry with 9.0 percent spike.

On a monthly basis, industrial production dropped a seasonally and working-day-adjusted 0.4 percent in January.

