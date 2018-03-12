Estonia Trade Deficit Narrows In January

Estonia's foreign trade gap narrowed notably in January from a year ago, as exports rose and imports fell, figures from Statistics Estonia showed Monday.

The trade deficit fell to EUR 211 million in January from EUR 410 million in the corresponding month last year. In December, the shortfall was EUR 199.6 million.

Exports climbed 9.0 percent year-over-year in January, while imports declined by 8 percent.

The growth in exports was broad-based, increase occurred in most commodity sections.

