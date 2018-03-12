European Shares Poised To Open Higher

European stocks may open higher on Monday, tracking firm cues from Wall Street and Asia as geopolitical tensions eased and the latest U.S. jobs report stoked optimism about global growth.

Asian stocks are trading mostly higher this morning after the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 1.8 percent on Friday to extend gains for the sixth straight session and reach a record closing high on the back of upbeat jobs data. Benchmark indexes in Japan, Hong Kong and South Korea are up over 1 percent.

The dollar eased versus the yen on worries that a suspected cronyism scandal involving the sale of state-owned land could hit Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's popularity.

Investors also awaited a slew of U.S. data, including reports on consumer and producer price inflation, retail sales, regional manufacturing activity, housing starts and industrial production this week for further clues about the rate outlook.

Gold held flat while oil rose to trade around $62 a barrel amid signs of reduced drilling activity in the U.S.

European ended a choppy session mostly higher on Friday as better-than-expected U.S. jobs data outweighed weak regional data releases. The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index advanced 0.4 percent.

While the German DAX slid 0.1 percent, France's CAC 40 index rose 0.4 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 gained 0.3 percent.

