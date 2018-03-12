Denmark Inflation Eases Slightly In February

Denmark's consumer price inflation moderated for the fifth straight month in February, though marginally, figures from Statistics Denmark showed Monday.

The consumer price index rose 0.6 percent year-over-year in February, just below January's 0.7 percent climb.

Moreover, this was the weakest inflation since June last year, when prices had grown the same 0.6 percent.

Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages increased 0.9 percent annually in February, while costs for housing equipment and household services dropped by 1.9 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.7 percent from January, when it dropped by 0.3 percent.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.