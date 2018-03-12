Romania Jan Trade Deficit Widens

Romania's foreign trade gap widened in January from a year ago, as imports grew faster than exports, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed Monday.

The trade deficit rose to EUR 775 million in January from EUR 605 million in the corresponding month last year.

Both exports and imports surged by 15.9 percent and 17.3 percent, respectively in January from last year.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.