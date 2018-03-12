logo
CAC 40 Rises On Growth Optimism

French shares were modestly higher on Monday as strong U.S. jobs report stoked optimism about global growth and German utilities E.ON and RWE announced a major overhaul of the industry.

The benchmark CAC 40 was up 0.3 percent at 5,287 in opening deals after rising 0.4 percent on Friday.

Utility EDF rose about 1 percent after E.ON and RWE announced they are planning a major asset swap involving RWE subsidiary Innogy.

Air Franck KLM climbed almost 3 percent amid reports that a consortium of India's Jet Airways, Air France-KLM and Delta Air Lines are bidding for national carrier Air India.

