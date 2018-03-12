CAC 40 Rises On Growth Optimism

French shares were modestly higher on Monday as strong U.S. jobs report stoked optimism about global growth and German utilities E.ON and RWE announced a major overhaul of the industry.

The benchmark CAC 40 was up 0.3 percent at 5,287 in opening deals after rising 0.4 percent on Friday.

Utility EDF rose about 1 percent after E.ON and RWE announced they are planning a major asset swap involving RWE subsidiary Innogy.

Air Franck KLM climbed almost 3 percent amid reports that a consortium of India's Jet Airways, Air France-KLM and Delta Air Lines are bidding for national carrier Air India.

