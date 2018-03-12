FTSE 100 Little Changed In Cautious Trade

U.K. shares were little changed on Monday after opening on a positive note earlier in the day on the back of better-than-expected U.S. jobs report.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was marginally higher at 7,226 in late opening deals after gaining 0.3 percent on Friday.

Engineering group GKN rose about 1 percent after Melrose raised its offer for the company to £8.1bn. Melrose shares tumbled 3 percent.

Just Eat fell over 4 percent on a brokerage downgrade.

Tullow Oil declined 1.4 percent as oil prices moved lower after Friday's sharp rally.

by RTT Staff Writer

