Greece Industrial Production Falls In January

Greece industrial production declined for the first time in sixteen months in January, preliminary data from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed Monday.

Industrial production fell a working-day-adjusted 1.7 percent year-over-year in January, reversing a 1.3 percent rise in December.

Among sectors, electricity production alone plunged 23.3 percent annually in January, while mining and quarrying production grew by 22.1 percent and manufacturing output by 6.4 percent.

On a monthly basis, industrial production contracted 5.5 percent from December, when it rose by 1.5 percent.

by RTT Staff Writer

