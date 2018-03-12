Portugal Inflation Slows As Estimated In February

Portugal's consumer price inflation eased as initially estimated in February, latest figures from Statistics Portugal showed Monday.

Inflation moderated to a 15-month low of 0.6 percent in February from 1.0 percent in January.

That was in line with the flash data published on February 28.

Core inflation, which excludes energy and unprocessed food products, also moderated to 0.6 percent from 0.9 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices declined 0.7 percent in February after falling 1.0 percent in the preceding month.

Inflation based on the Harmonized Index of Consumer prices increased at a weaker pace of 0.7 percent yearly in February, following a 1.1 percent rise in January. The preliminary estimate was confirmed.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.