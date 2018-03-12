Latvia Trade Deficit Narrows In January

Latvia's foreign trade gap narrowed in January from a year ago, figures from the Central Statistical Bureau showed Monday.

The trade deficit fell to EUR 129.5 million in January from EUR 196.5 million in the corresponding month last year. In December, the shortfall was EUR 238.1 million.

Exports surged 18.1 percent year-over-year in January and imports rose by 7.9 percent.

On a monthly basis, exports increased 0.7 percent, while imports dipped by 8.5 percent.

by RTT Staff Writer

Economic News

