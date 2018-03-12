Thailand Plans New Law To Regulate Cryptocurrency, ICOs

Thailand Securities and Exchange Commission or TSEC is planning to introduce a special law, instead of the mandatory Section 44, to regulate all areas of cryptocurrency, including initial coin offerings or ICOs, reports said.

TSEC Secretary-General Rapee Sucharitakul said the agency and related committees met and decided to bring out the new law, with the TSEC in charge. The move comes after Thai Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak ordered the law on cryptocurrencies and ICOs to be finalized within a month.

The TSEC, which acts as the regulator for all finance related issues in the country, along with the Ministry of Finance, the Anti-Money Laundering Office, and the Bank of Thailand are joining together to define and regulate cryptocurrency.

In Thailand, the controversial law Section 44 of the Interim Constitution of 2014 is mandatory for any finance regulation. It empowers the National Council for Peace and Order or NCPO leader to issue any order for the sake of the reforms in any field, or the prevention, abatement or suppression of any act detrimental to national order or security.

The regulators in the country earlier had suggested that it would be necessary to implement Section 44 for regulating the cryptocurrency market amid the ongoing hype.

As per reports, the special law will regulate the purchases and sales of cryptocurrencies and ICOs, and will provide rules on parties involved in token sales. This will help to avoid market manipulation, money laundering, tax evasion, and multi-level marketing schemes.

Thailand's Department of Revenue is considering possible ways to tax digital currencies and is awaiting the results of the committee meeting, according to Thai Minister of Finance Aphisak Tantiworawong.

