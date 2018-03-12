Stocks May See Further Upside In Early Trading - U.S. Commentary

Following the rally seen in the previous session, stocks are likely to see further upside in early trading on Monday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a higher open for the , with the Dow futures up by 50 points.

Stocks may continue to benefit from a positive reaction to the monthly jobs data released by the Labor Department last Friday.

The Labor Department said non-farm payroll employment surged up by 313,000 jobs in February after jumping by an upwardly revised 239,000 jobs in January.

Economists had expected employment to climb by 200,000 jobs, matching the increase originally reported for the previous month.

Despite the stronger than expected job growth, the unemployment rate held at 4.1 percent in February. The unemployment rate had been expected to dip to 4.0 percent.

The report also said the annual rate of growth in average hourly employee earnings fell to 2.6 percent in February from 2.8 percent in January.

Trading activity may be somewhat subdued, however, with a lack of major U.S. economic data likely to keep some traders on the sidelines.

In the coming days, reports on consumer and producer price inflation, retail sales, regional manufacturing activity, housing starts and industrial production are likely to attract attention.

Stocks moved sharply higher over the course of the trading day on Friday, adding the gains posted on Thursday. With the upward move on the day, the tech-heavy Nasdaq closed higher for the sixth straight session, reaching a record closing high.

The major averages saw further upside going into the close, ending the session at their best levels of the day. The Dow jumped 440.53 points or 1.8 percent to 25,335.74, the Nasdaq spiked 132.86 points or 1.8 percent to 7,560.81 and the S&P 500 surged up 47.60 points or 1.7 percent to 2,786.57.

For the week, the Nasdaq soared by 4.2 percent, while the Dow and the S&P 500 shot up by 3.3 percent and 3.5 percent, respectively.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher during trading on Monday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rallied by 1.7 percent and 1.9 percent, respectively.

The major European markets have also moved to the upside on the day. While the German DAX Index has advanced by 0.7 percent, the French CAC 40 Index is up by 0.3 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is up by 0.1 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are falling $0.47 to $61.57 a barrel after spiking $1.92 to $62.04 a barrel last Friday. Meanwhile, an ounce of gold is trading at $1,318, down $6 from the previous session's close of $1,324. On Friday, gold rose $2.30.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 106.60 yen compared to the 106.82 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Friday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.2298 compared to last Friday's $1.2307.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News