WH: No Additional Preconditions On North Korea Meeting

A White House spokesman has said there are no preconditions to President Donald Trump's meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

"No," White House deputy press secretary Raj Shah said when ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Jonathan Karl asked if there were preconditions on ABC's "This Week" on Sunday.

However, Shah noted North Korea must live up to its promises to halt missile and nuclear testing and refrain from publicly objecting to U.S.- South Korean joint military exercises.

Shah also reiterated that Kim has "stated his commitment to denuclearization" in his conversations with South Korean officials.

"Kim Jong Un is the only partner in North Korea that has any authority, that can make any decisions," Shah said. "So he's the only voice."

"He is committed to -- or stated a commitment to denuclearization to South Korea, they've relayed that to us, and so we're open to this invitation," he added.

Last Thursday, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders confirmed the president has accepted an invitation to meet with Kim at a place and time to be determined.

"We look forward to the denuclearization of North Korea," Sanders said. "In the meantime, all sanctions and maximum pressure must remain."

The news of the planned meeting was first revealed by South Korean National Security Advisor Chung Eui-Yong, who said the two leaders would meet by May.

The meeting between Trump and Kim would be the first between a sitting U.S. president and a North Korean leader.

Shah said hosting Kim at the White House has not been ruled out but indicated it is not "highly likely" that Trump would go to North Korea.

