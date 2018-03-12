Trump Suggests He Won't Push Plan To Raise Age Limits For Gun Purchases

President Donald Trump appeared to back off a proposal to raise the age limit for purchasing certain firearms in a post on Twitter on Monday.

Trump partly attributed the move to legal challenges to raising the age to buy semi-automatic weapons from 18 to 21, with the National Rifle Association filing a lawsuit challenging a Florida law that included an increase in the age limit.

"On 18 to 21 Age Limits, watching court cases and rulings before acting," Trump tweeted. "States are making this decision. Things are moving rapidly on this, but not much political support (to put it mildly)."

Trump has repeatedly expressed support for raising the age limit despite opposition from the NRA and some Republican lawmakers.

The president previously criticized Republicans for being "afraid of the NRA" and indicated a willingness to stand up to the powerful gun lobby.

The tweet from Trump comes after the White House publicly unveiled a package of proposals intended to improve school safety.

The White House plan included providing funding to train some teachers and other school personnel to carry weapons, improving background checks on gun buyers and banning bump stocks.

"Very strong improvement and strengthening of background checks will be fully backed by White House. Legislation moving forward," Trump tweeted.

He added, "Bump Stocks will soon be out. Highly trained expert teachers will be allowed to conceal carry, subject to State Law. Armed guards OK, deterrent!"

