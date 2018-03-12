COLOMBIA: Leftist Petro And Conservative Duque To Seek Presidency In May

(Agencia CMA Latam) - Colombian leftist leader Gustavo Petro and right-winger Senator Iván Duque will be presidential candidates after winning the primaries held by their respective coalitions, Social Inclusion for Peace and Democratic Center.

Petro and Duque joined Humberto de la Calle, Sergio Fajardo, Germán Vargas Lleras, Piedad Córdoba and Juan Carlos Pinzón as candidates for the first round of the presidential elections on May 27.

Petro, a former guerrilla and a former mayor of Bogotá, reached almost 85% of the votes, surpassing the former mayor of Santa Marta Carlos Caicedo, who gathered the remaining 15%.

Meanwhile, Duque, backed by the former President Álvaro Uribe, achieved almost 68% of the vote, beating the former Defense Minister Marta Lucia Ramírez, with nearly 26%, and the former general attorney Alejandro Ordóñez, who got less than 7%.

In the latest opinion polls, Petro and Duque are in a technical tie in voting intentions for the next presidential elections. According to a survey conducted by the National Center of Consultancy (CNC) and released by CM& last Friday, Petro leads with 21%, trailed by Duque, with 18%. Petro's lead is within the margin of error, which is 3.6 percentual points above or below.

by Agencia CMA Latam

