COLOMBIA: Right-wing Parties Form New Majority In The Senate

(Agencia CMA Latam) - The Democratic Center, the party of the former Colombian President Álvaro Uribe, had the most votes in the country's Senatorial elections on Sunday, gathering almost 2,470,000 votes and securing 19 seats.

For its turn, Radical Change became the second political power in the country, with more than 2 million votes and 16 seats. The Conservative Party elected 15 congresspeople, while the Liberal Party unexpectedly kept most of the seats it held before with 14 Senators elected. Finally, President Juan Manuel Santos' U Party ceased to be the largest force in Congress, holding 14 of the 21 seats it held before.

As a result, three right-wing parties (Democratic Center, Radical Change, and the Conservative Party) compose the new majority in the Senate, which should reconfigure the coalition of the next president, to be elected in May.

by Agencia CMA Latam

