BRAZIL: Economists Cut 12-month Inflation Forecast To 3.98%

(Agencia CMA Latam) - The median forecast for Brazil's consumer price inflation in the next 12 months decreased to 3.98%, from 4.02% last week, according to economists surveyed by the South American country's central bank.

For 2018, the economists decreased the median inflation estimate for the sixth consecutive week, to 3.67%, from 3.70% in the previous survey. For 2019, the forecast decreased for the second week, to 4.20%, from 4.24% last week.

The annual inflation rate in Brazil decelerated to 2.84% in February, from 2.86% in January, remaining below the bottom of the central bank's target for 2017, which ranged from 3% to 6%.

by Agencia CMA Latam

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.