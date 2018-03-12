New Zealand Food Prices Sink 0.5% In February

Food prices in New Zealand were down 0.5 percent on month in February, Statistics New Zealand said on Tuesday, following the 0.6 percent drop in January.

Beef prices fell 4.4 percent, while chicken prices fell 3.4 percent. The average price for cheapest available chicken breast was NZ$12.83 a kilo, down from NZ$13.94 the previous month.

Grocery food prices also fell in February, down 0.7 percent, with lower prices for chocolate.

Fruit and vegetable prices fell 0.9 percent in the month, with no overall change after seasonal adjustment.

by RTT Staff Writer

Economic News

