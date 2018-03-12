Australia Business Confidence Slows In February - NAB

Business confidence in Australia ebbed in January, the latest survey from National Australia Bank revealed on Tuesday with an index score of +9.

That's still positive, which means that optimists outnumber pessimists - although it's down from the downwardly revised +11 in January (originally +12).

Business conditionals picked up steam as the index climbed to +21 from the downwardly revised +18 in the previous month (originally +19).

