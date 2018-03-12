ANTH Fails To Produce RESULT, OREX Files Chapter 11 Bankruptcy, RXII On Watch

The following are some of the stocks that lost the largest percentage in price today in the pharma/biotech sector.

1. Anthera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ANTH)

Lost 80.87% to close Monday's (Mar.12) trading at $0.50.

News: The Company's phase III study of Sollpura for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency due to cystic fibrosis, dubbed RESULT, did not achieve the primary endpoint of the coefficient of fat absorption.

Further development of Sollpura is to be discontinued, and all strategic alternatives are set to be evaluated.

2. Orexigen Therapeutics Inc. (OREX)

Lost 75.72% to close Monday's trading at $0.33.

News: The Company has filed a voluntary petition for bankruptcy protection under Chapter 11.

The Company also provided certain preliminary estimates of financial and operational results for the year ended December 31, 2017, including estimating U.S. net sales for Contrave to be approximately $75 million and global supply revenue from international partners to be approximately $13 million.

3. RXi Pharmaceuticals Corp (RXII)

Lost 12.56% to close Monday's trading at $3.76.

News: No news

Clinical Trials & Near-term Catalysts:

-- The lead compound is RXI-109, which successfully completed a phase II trial for dermal scarring last December.

RXI-109 is also being tested in a phase 1/2 study in an ophthalmology indication namely in patients with advanced, wet age-related macular degeneration and associated retinal scarring. Readouts from this trial are expected this month.

-- Also in the pipeline are Samcyprone, which is being evaluated in a phase IIa clinical trial in subjects with at least one cutaneous, plantar or periungual wart, and RXI-231, a cosmetic ingredient in a proprietary gel formulation designed to aid in the reduction of pigmentation to improve skin appearance.

The Company expects to share full read-outs from the Phase 2a clinical trial of Samcyprone for the treatment of cutaneous warts in Q1-Q2 2018 time period.

4. Presbia PLC (LENS)

Lost 12.17% to close Monday's trading at $2.31.

News: No news

Pipeline:

The Company's lead product is Presbia Flexivue Microlens, a revolutionary optical lens implant for treating presbyopia, the age-related loss of near vision. The Presbia Flexivue Microlens is currently approved for sale in 42 countries around the world, and has also received CE Mark approval in Europe. It is not approved in the U.S. yet.

A staged pivotal U.S. clinical trial for the Presbia Flexivue Microlens commenced in 2014.

5. Calithera Biosciences Inc. (CALA)

Lost 12.04% to close Monday's trading at $7.12.

News: No news

Clinical Trials & Near-term Catalysts:

-- Initiate a global, randomized phase II trial of CB-839 in combination with Cabometyx for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, dubbed CANTATA, in the second quarter of 2018.

-- A phase II trial of CB-839 in combination with Everolimus in late stage renal cell carcinoma patients, dubbed ENTRATA, initiated last august is underway. The trial is expected to be fully enrolled in 2018, with primary endpoint analysis in 2019.

-- A phase II trial of CX-839-007 with paclitaxel in triple negative breast cancer (TNBC) patients, initiated last July, is ongoing. An update on the TNBC development program is expected to be provided in the fourth quarter of 2018.

6. Oragenics Inc. (OGEN)

Lost 11.49% to close Monday's trading at $2.31.

News: No news

Recent event:

On Feb.20, 2018, the Company announced that the audited financial statements contained an unqualified audit opinion from its independent registered public accounting firm that included a going concern warning in light of its recurring losses, accumulated deficit and negative cash flow.

