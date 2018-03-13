European Shares Seen Subdued Ahead Of US Inflation Data

European stocks may open a tad lower on Tuesday, tracking weak cues from Asia and dollar weakness as investors await U.S. inflation data due later in the day for clues about the rate outlook.

The dollar sagged on the back of declining U.S. Treasury yields as pared back their U.S. rate hike expectations and a political scandal engulfing Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's government raised doubts about his ability to continue to pursue his economic policies, including monetary easing.

Asian stocks are trading mostly lower as concerns over trade conflict stemming from U.S. tariffs continued to linger.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday blocked Singapore chipmaker Broadcom from pursuing a hostile takeover of Qualcomm Inc on grounds of national security, ending what would have been the industry's biggest deal ever.

Gold inched lower ahead of key U.S. data due this week while oil extended overnight losses on concerns over rising U.S. output.

Overnight, U.S. stocks ended mixed as trade-war worries lingered. While the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 0.4 percent to a fresh record closing high, the Dow dropped 0.6 percent and the S&P 500 slid 0.1 percent.

European markets ended Monday's session mostly higher, helped by merger and acquisition news in Germany. The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index gained 0.3 percent.

The German DAX rose 0.6 percent and France's CAC 40 index finished marginally higher while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 index edged down 0.1 percent.

