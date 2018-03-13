European Economics Preview: UK Spring Statement Due

UK Chancellor Philip Hammond is set to unveil the Spring Statement later today. Unlike the budget, there won't be immediate tax changes or spending announcements.

Hammond will respond to the forecast from the Office for Budget Responsibility. The announcement is due at 8.30 am ET.

At 2.00 am ET, consumer price data from Romania is due. Inflation is forecast to rise to 4.7 percent in February from 4.3 percent in January.

At 4.00 am ET, Spain's INE releases final inflation data. Consumer price inflation is expected to match the flash estimate of 1.1 percent.

In the meantime, industrial production figures are due from Slovakia. Production had fallen 2.6 percent in December.

by RTT Staff Writer

Economic News

