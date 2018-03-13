Romania Inflation Accelerates Further In February

Romania's consumer price inflation accelerated for the sixth successive month in February, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed Tuesday.

Consumer prices climbed 4.7 percent year-over-year in February, faster than the 4.3 increase in January. The measure has been rising since January 2017.

Prices of food products grew 3.7 percent annually in February and those of non-food products by 6.3 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices went up 0.3 percent in February.

