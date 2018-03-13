Hong Kong Industrial Production Grows In Q4

Hong Kong's industrial production expanded in the three months ended December, preliminary data published by the Census and Statistics Department showed Tuesday.

The index of industrial production for manufacturing industries as a whole rose 0.6 percent year-over-year in the fourth quarter, faster than the 0.3 percent rise in the third quarter.

The sub index for sewerage, waste management and remediation activities advanced 2.6 percent over the year and miscellaneous manufacturing industries climbed by 0.6 percent.

During the whole year 2017, industrial production increased 0.4 percent compared with 2016.

Data also revealed that industrial producer prices grew 3.5 percent yearly in the fourth quarter, following a 3.7 percent rise in the previous quarter. Compared with last year, producer prices gained 3.8 percent in 2017.

by RTT Staff Writer

