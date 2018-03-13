Crypto Exchange Founder Grows 'Cryptomatoes' Utilizing Heat From Mining

Kamil Brejcha, the co-founder of Czech cryptocurrency exchange Nakamoto X, announced the cultivation of cryptomatoes, which are tomatoes grown using excess heat from cryptocurrency mining.

In a Twitter post, Brejcha showed a photo of tomato plants growing in a greenhouse, noting that the first batch of cryptomatoes is ready to be harvested.

"Who would imagine that mining cryptocurrencies and agriculture can work together? The first batch of cryptomatoes is ready to be harvested. We are using the excess heat for the tomato greenhouse and it is working," he said.

According to him, the team developed a system called Cointainer, which is placed in the basement and the heat is blown into the greenhouses, which are around 5 acres.

Brejcha noted that the company initially planned to grow medical marihuana, but couldn't obtain a licence due to strict local rules, instead had to choose tomatoes and other vegetables.

He said the company will soon launch Agritechture blockchain startup for growing edible crops from excess mining heat. "We are in stealth mode.......We will release more details together with some other major announcement soon."

He also said in the Twitter that the company is producing own energy, and the mining operations are powered by 100% bio-waste produced energy.

Cryptocurrencies, like bitcoin, are created by solving complex mathematical problems in a process known as mining. The mining requires highly powerful computers and consumes enormous electricity. The process creates excess energy, raising concerns of environmental impact, with people around the world trying to find new ways to tackle the issue.

As per reports, startup Myera Group in Canada, founded by Bruce Hardy, turns excess heat from cryptocurrency mining to create a sustainable food source. The heat generated by more than 30 computers in his mining farm helps warm nearby makeshift greenhouse, which has cold-water fish, and plants such as basil and lettuce.

In a different project, French startup Qarnot Computing recently unveiled its crypto heater QC-1 for homes that mines cryptocurrencies using the in-built passive computer. This, the company claims "makes heating a source of revenue, not an expense."

According to Digiconomist's Bitcoin Energy Consumption Index, the whole Bitcoin network now consumes more than 55 terawatt-hours or TWh of electricity per year, which surpassed countries like Singapore and Portugal in terms of electricity consumption.

