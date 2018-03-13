FTSE 100 Little Changed In Choppy Trade

U.K. shares were little changed in choppy trade on Tuesday as caution prevailed ahead of U.S. consumer inflation data due later in the day. The Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates four times this year if inflation picks up.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was virtually unchanged at 7,215 in late opening deals after closing 0.1 percent lower on Monday.

Antofagasta rallied 2.2 percent. The mining giant nearly doubled its 2017 dividend after reporting a sharp rise in earnings.

Legal & General Group slid half a percent. The company announced that its Legal & General Capital division has acquired the 52.1 percent of CALA Homes which it did not previously own.

