European Shares Mostly Higher In Cautious Trade

European stocks rose on Tuesday, although overall gains remained muted ahead of U.S. consumer inflation data due later in the day. The Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates four times this year if inflation picks up.

The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was up about 0.1 percent at 379.51 in late opening deals after rising 0.3 percent the previous day.

The German DAX was rising 0.2 percent and France's CAC 40 index was moving up 0.4 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was virtually unchanged.

Antofagasta rallied 2.2 percent. The mining giant nearly doubled its 2017 dividend after reporting a sharp rise in earnings.

Airbus rose over 1 percent. The aircraft major reported share buyback transactions from 5 March 2018 to 9 March 2018.

French telecom firm Iliad slumped 6.5 percent after its net profit stayed essentially flat in 2017.

Veolia declined more than 2 percent after Qatari Diar, the sovereign wealth developer, sold its stake in the utility group.

E.ON surged nearly 6 percent. The German utility announced a special dividend to shareholders after posting turnaround results for 2017.

Specialty chemical producer Wacker Chemie plunged 6 percent after saying it aims to lift its 2018 sales by a low single-digit percentage.

Re-insurer Hannover tumbled 3.6 percent after its Group net income for fiscal year 2017 declined to 958.6 million euros from last year's 1.171 billion euros.

by RTT Staff Writer

