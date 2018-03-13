ACLU: TSA Is Snooping On Phones And Laptops

The American Civil Liberties Union or ACLU Foundation of Northern California said they have filed a lawsuit under Freedom of Information Act demanding Transportation Security Administration's search of electronics devices of domestic travelers.

The Foundation said the Federal government's policy on searching digital devices remain shrouded in secrecy. The lawsuit demanded the details of the policies, procedures and protocols on search of laptops, mobile phones and other electronic devices. The lawsuit specifically seeks to know about the equipment used to search and extract data from devices. ACLU also wanted to know about the training imparted to officers for screenings and searches of electronic devices.

Earlier in December 2017, the American Civil Liberties Union Foundation of Northern California had submitted a Freedom of Information Act request for details of searches of electronic devices in domestic airlines. However, this request was withheld by the Transportation Security Administration.

by RTT Staff Writer

