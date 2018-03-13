Larry Page: Flying Taxi Just Around The Corner

Kitty Hawk, the California-based autonomous flying taxi company founded by Google co-founder and Alphabet CEO Larry Page, unveiled its commercial plane on Monday.

The all-electric plane named "Cora," can take off like a helicopter and transition to flying like a plane, eliminating the need for a runway and creating the possibility of taking off from places like rooftops.

Page had invested in two flying car start-ups in 2016. One of the companies was Kitty Hawk.

Kitty Hawk noted that Cora is an air taxi that combines electric power, self-piloting software and vertical take-off. It is designed to carry two passengers.

Cora can operate at an altitude between 500 feet and 3,000 feet above the ground. It has a range of about 62 miles, or 100 kilometers, and a speed of about 110 miles per hour, or 180 kilometers per hour.

Kitty Hawk noted that as Cora's fans and propellers are electric, they can operate independently and an issue with one will have no effect on the others. It is also equipped with three independent flight-computers that will each calculate its location.

Last year, Kitty Hawk had released a video showing another all-electric flying vehicle prototype called the "Flyer" taking off and soaring over a lake.

Kitty Hawk noted that Cora has an experimental airworthiness certificate from both the New Zealand Civil Aviation Authority or CAA, and the United States Federal Aviation Administration or FAA.

Kitty Hawk is working with the New Zealand to commercialize its air taxis. Zephyr Airworks is the operator of Kitty Hawk in New Zealand.

"New Zealand's Central Aviation Authority has the respect of the worldwide regulatory community. A people who embrace the future. And a dynamic that could serve as a springboard for Cora," Kitty Hawk said.

Ride-sharing company Uber has said it plans to launch its flying cars by 2020 in Los Angeles, Dallas and Dubai.

