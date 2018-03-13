Southwest: No More $5 Booze

Southwest Airlines Inc. (LUV) has officially ended its "$5 Happy Hour, every hour" menu as of March 1, 2018 and raised the price of alcoholic beverages on its flights.

Starting March 1, the menu prices for alcoholic drinks on the airline's flights have increased by $1 to $2 per drink. However, the new prices are still cheaper than those charged by Southwest's main competitors.

Beer on Southwest flights is now priced at $6 for Miller Lite or Dos Equis Special Lager, while premium beers like Fat Tire, Lagunitas 12th of Never Ale and Leinenkugel's Summer Shandy are priced at $7. Wines are now priced at $6 per drink and liquor at $7.

Southwest, which has not raised its drink prices since 2009, noted that the new prices are still competitive. The new, expanded $5 cocktail menu was unveiled by Southwest in late 2015 to boost its revenues.

However, the new price increase will not affect passengers who use Southwest's frequent flier program or popular drink coupons.

Southwest has also recently increased its priority-boarding fees. The airline usually not assign seats to passengers, but one can choose from an open seat.

The Upgraded Boarding will allow passengers to choose from A1 to A15 boarding positions. The cost for these positions would be $30, $40 and $50, depending on the flight and route.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News