Major Averages Turning In Another Mixed Performance - U.S. Commentary

Mirroring the performance seen in the previous session, stocks have turned mixed over the course of the trading session on Monday after failing to sustain an initial move to the upside.

Currently, the Dow is up 18.84 points or 0.1 percent at 25,197.45, while the Nasdaq is down 24.55 points or 0.3 percent at 7,563.78 and the S&P 500 is down 1.15 points or less than a tenth of a percent at 2,781.87.

The initial strength on Wall Street came following the release of a Labor Department report showing a modest increase in consumer prices in the month of February.

The Labor Department said its consumer price index rose by 0.2 percent in February after climbing by 0.5 percent in January. Economists had expected consumer prices to rise by 0.2 percent.

Core consumer prices, which exclude food and energy prices, also edged up by 0.2 percent in February following a 0.3 percent increase in January. The uptick in core prices also matched expectations.

Traders are also digesting news that President Donald Trump plans to replace Secretary of State Rex Tillerson with CIA Director Mike Pompeo.

Most of the major sectors are showing only modest moves on the day, contributing to the lackluster performance by the broader .

Telecom stocks are seeing considerable weakness, however, with the NYSE Arca Telecom Index slumping by 1.9 percent.

Within the telecom sector, Qualcomm (QCOM) is posting a notable loss after Trump blocked Broadcom's (AVGO) takeover of the company due to national security concerns.

Banking and oil service stocks have also moved to the downside, while strength is visible among transportation and housing stocks.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance during trading on Tuesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index advanced by 0.7 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index fell by 0.5 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets have moved to the downside on the day. While the German DAX Index has slumped by 1.1 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is down by 0.8 percent and the French CAC 40 Index is down by 0.4 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries are seeing modest strength but have pulled back off their highs of the session. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by 1.3 basis points at 2.857 percent.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News