Republican-Controlled House Panel Finds No Trump-Russia Collusion

The Republican-controlled House Intelligence Committee has concluded that it found no evidence of collusion, coordination, or conspiracy between President Donald Trump's campaign and the Russians in the 2016 Presidential election.

The panel also rejected U.S. intelligence's conclusion that Moscow had specifically attempted to boost Trump's White House effort.

Following a more than year-long, bipartisan investigation into alleged Russian meddling in the election, the majority Republicans on the House Committee issued the preliminary report on Monday.

Congressman Mike Conaway, R-Tex., who led the inquiry, told reporters that the Democratic minority will get to see the draft report of 150-plus pages on Tuesday.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes, R-Calif., said the panel will now work to complete and issue the final report.

The investigation was announced in March 2017.

The committee says it found a pattern of Russian attacks on America's European allies; Russian cyberattacks on U.S. political institutions in 2015-2016 and their use of social media to sow discord; How anti-Trump research made its way from Russian sources to the Clinton campaign; and Problematic contacts between senior Intelligence Community officials and the media.

The report proposes several recommendations for Congress and the Government to improve Election security, including protecting vote tallies; the U.S. government response to cyber-attacks; Campaign finance transparency; and Counterintelligence practices related to political campaigns and unauthorized disclosures.

