Trump: Kudlow Has "Good Chance" To Be Top Economic Advisor

President Donald Trump has suggested that conservative commentator Larry Kudlow is the front-runner to be named as his new top economic advisor.

In remarks to reporters on Tuesday, Trump said Kudlow has a "good chance" to be picked as the Director of the National Economic Council.

Kudlow would replace Gary Cohn, who resigned as Trump's top economic advisor amid a dispute over the president's decision to impose tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.

While Kudlow has been publicly critical of the tariffs, Trump said that the longtime CNBC senior contributor has "come around" on the issue.

"We don't agree on everything, but in this case, I think that's good," Trump said. "I want to have different opinions. We agree on most. He now has come around to believing in tariffs as a negotiating point."

However, Trump said he is also speaking to others about the position, with a report from Reuters saying White House official Chris Liddell is also under consideration for the job,

(Photo: Gage Skidmore)

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Political News