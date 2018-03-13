Pompeo Confirmation Hearing Expected To Be Held In April

Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Corker, R-Tenn., announced Tuesday that the committee expects to hold a hearing on CIA Director Mike Pompeo's nomination as Secretary of State in April.

The announcement from Corker comes after President Donald Trump revealed his intention to nominate Pompeo to replace Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

"I had a very good conversation with Director Pompeo this morning and look forward to meeting with him soon," Corker said. "As I shared with the president, the committee will consider his nomination as expeditiously as possible."

In January of 2017, Pompeo was confirmed to serve as director of the CIA by a vote of 66 to 32, with fourteen Democrats joining with most Republicans to approve the nomination.

Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn, R-Tex., expressed concerns about holding confirmation hearings for both Pompeo and Trump's choice to replace him, Deputy CIA Director Gina Haspel.

"With everything else we have to do around here, having the prospect of two additional confirmation fights perhaps is going to be a challenge," Cornyn said, according to CNN.

He added, "It would help us get more things done if there weren't so many distractions. But that is why we do our job here and they do their job at the White House."

Senate Foreign Relations Committee Ranking Member Bob Menendez, D-N.J., said he looks forward to a rigorous confirmation process to consider Pompeo's nomination.

"I remain convinced that the best person to serve as the nation's top diplomat must be someone who can rise above partisanship, and commit to promoting core American interests, including values-driven diplomacy," Menendez said.

