PAMPA ENERGIA: Profit Rises 31.58% In 4Q17 Boosted By Sales And Tax Credit

(Agencia CMA Latam) - Argentina's Pampa Energía net profit increased 31.6% in the fourth quarter of 2017 from a year before, to 1.7 billion pesos (US$ 83.85 million), boosted by higher sales and a 2.1 billion pesos tax credit.

Net sales reached 13.98 billion pesos in the fourth quarter, a 49.01% increase, amid better results in power generation, oil and gas distribution, and petrochemicals.

Pampa's adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) in the fourth quarter of 2017 was 5.18 billion pesos, a 26.31% increase over the same period of 2016.

Pampa's total production of oil and gas decreased 9.1 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed) over the same period of 2016, to 67.4 thousand boed.

