BRAZIL: Retail Sales Rise More Than Expected In January

(Agencia CMA Latam) - Retail sales in Brazil increased by 0.9% in January 2018 from December 2017, said the country's statistics office. The results, which exclude sales of vehicles and construction materials, beat market estimates of a 0.4% increase.

On an annual basis, retail sales grew for the tenth consecutive month in January, at a 3.2% rate, meeting market expectations. In the 12 months ended in January, retail sales increased by 2.5%.

Private consumption in Brazil represents around 60% of the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Compared to December, five out of the eight retail sectors surveyed posted higher sales in January, highlighting hypermarkets, supermarkets, food products, beverages and tobacco (+2.3%) and other articles of personal and domestic use (+6.8%).

At the opposite end, there was a retreat in pharmaceuticals, medical, orthopedic, perfumery and cosmetics (-2.5%), and furniture and household appliances (-2.3%).

Annually, six of the eight sectors posted higher sales, with hypermarkets, supermarkets, food products, beverages and tobacco (+3.1%), and other articles of personal and domestic use (+10.5%) posting the best results. On the low side, fuel and lubricants (-4.0%) and books, newspapers, magazines, and stationery (-7.3%) fell the most.

