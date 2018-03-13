PACIFIC ALLIANCE: Bloc Ends Third Round Of Talks With Associated States

(Agencia CMA Latam) - The third round of negotiations between the Pacific Alliance and the candidate countries to become Associated States (Australia, Canada, New Zealand and Singapore) ended with agreements in the areas of cooperation, small and micro enterprises (SMEs), and regulatory improvement.

In the meeting held between March 3 and 9 in Chile, the parties agreed that at the moment that countries require the issuance of a regulation, it must be transparent and adequately justified, which would benefit regulated procedures, including those of foreign trade, giving greater certainty to investors.

The negotiating teams discussed the initial offers of the parties regarding access to for goods, services and investment and public purchases, as well as the temporary admission of businesspeople.

Rules on sanitary and phytosanitary measures were also addressed, so that they do not affect trade. Agreements were also reached to favor the trade of SMEs of the Alliance countries (Colombia, Mexico, Chile, and Peru) and of the candidates for the Associated States.

The next round of negotiations will take place in mid-May in Ottawa, Canada.

