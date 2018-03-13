New Zealand Has NZ$2.770 Billion Current Account Deficit In Q4

New Zealand posted a current account deficit of NZ$2.770 billion in the fourth quarter of 2017, Statistics New Zealand said on Wednesday.

That missed forecasts for a shortfall of NZ$2.450 billion following the NZ$4.833 billion deficit in the three months prior.

The current account/GDP ratio was down 2.7 percent on year, also missing expectations for a fall of 2.6 percent following the 2.5 percent decline in the previous three months.

The seasonally adjusted current account deficit was NZ$2.0 billion.

