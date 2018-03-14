China Industrial Production Grows More Than Forecast

China's industrial production increased at a faster-than-expected pace in the first two months of the year, official data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Wednesday.

Industrial output climbed 7.2 percent in the January to February period from a year ago, faster than the 6.2 percent rise in December. That was also above the 6.6 percent increase economists had forecast.

During the first two months of 2018, retail sales surged 9.7 percent as compared to the same period of last year. In December, the rate of growth was 9.4 percent.

That was slightly slower than the expected growth of 10.0 percent.

The statistical office also revealed that fixed asset investment grew 7.9 percent annually in the January to February period. It was forecast to increase by 7.0 percent.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.