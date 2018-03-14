South Korea Money Supply Growth Eases Further

South Korea's money supply growth eased for the third straight month in January, preliminary figures from Bank of Korea showed Wednesday.

M2, a broad measure of money supply climbed 6.3 percent year-over-year in January, slower than December's 6.9 percent rise.

On a monthly basis, M2 money supply rose 0.6 percent from December, when it increased by 0.4 percent.

The annual growth in liquidity accelerated to 6.9 percent in January from 6.5 percent in the previous month.

Similarly, liquidity of financial institutions grew at a faster rate of 6.4 percent yearly in January, following a 6.1 percent rise a month ago.

Data from the statistical office revealed that the seasonally adjusted jobless rate held steady at 3.6 percent in February.

On an unadjusted basis, the unemployment rate climbed to 4.6 percent from 3.7 percent in January.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.